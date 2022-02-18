9 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi is attracting interest from Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol.

The Moldovan side have been keeping tabs on the giant center back who can play at right back and also in defensive midfield.

Woledzi has struggled for play time at his Danish club and is not averse to jumping ship after a three year stay at the Right to Dream Park.

According to Bold.dk, his club FC Nordsjælland are ready to sell off the Ghanaian center back whose career appears to have stagnated after so much promise.

This season, he has started just 5 matches out of the 16 appearances he has made for his Danish side.

The Moldovan side have on their books four Ghanaian players namely Razak Abalora who joined recently from Kotoko, Edmund Addo, Patrick Kpozo and Abdul Basit Khalid.