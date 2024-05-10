50 minutes ago

The May 9th Stadium disaster, a tragic incident that unfolded exactly 23 years ago during a football match between Ghana's two biggest clubs, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, continues to reverberate through history as one of the worst stadium disasters ever recorded, resulting in the loss of 127 football fans.

This event has since prompted an annual day of reflection and remembrance.

Former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive, Herbert Mensah, shared his reflections on Thursday, remarking, "Having been there and been involved in all that happened has changed my life, and I believe it has changed the lives of all those who were and have been closely involved."

The tension during the match escalated when enraged supporters, angered by a controversial referee decision, began hurling bottles and various objects onto the pitch.

Law enforcement authorities responded by deploying tear gas, which further exacerbated the volatile situation.

As panic gripped the stadium, the decision was made to seal the gates, inadvertently triggering a catastrophic stampede.

The repercussions of this tragic incident continue to be deeply felt, serving as a stark reminder of the importance of safety measures and vigilance in sporting events.