President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has applauded workers for their contributions towards nation-building as Ghana joins the rest of the world to celebrate May Day today 1 May 2020.

“We recognise and appreciate the efforts and sacrifices they have made towards the construction of the happy and prosperous Ghana we seek, and, on this day, I say Ayekoo to each one of you,” Nana Akufo-Addo said in his May Day message to Ghanaian workers.

