As the country is celebrating the hard work of Ghanaians today, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lauded workers in various sectors for their ‘continuous sacrifices in toiling hard to liberate Ghana from the shackles of poverty and underdevelopment’.

In a statement signed by the party chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and copied to GhanaWeb, it said, “ it is from the sweat of workers that the promise of a developed nation with people who are at peace with themselves and their neighbours can be fulfilled.

Appreciating the efforts of frontline workers in the face of the coronavirus, the party also prayed for God’s protection and strength for them as they focus on the preservation of lives in the country.

The NDC also called on Ghanaians to co-operate with government in the fight against the coronavirus

