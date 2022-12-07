2 hours ago

Former Black Stars coach Otto Addo says that he hopes to in future coach the Black Stars again after ending his tenure.

The Borussia Dortmund talent coach who guided Ghana to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals, will leave his post at the end of December having coached the team at the football fiesta in Doha.

Ghana failed to progress past the group stage after suffering two defeats against Portugal and Uruguay and picking one win against South Korea in group H. But the three points was not enough to take Ghana to the next round of the competition.

“So it [six months contract] will end now and it hasn’t got anything to do with the outcome or result, it would have also ended as World Champions and I have to respect my contract, I have to respect the club I’m working for," Addo told the Ghana FA's official website in an interview

“And surely maybe one day I will get the chance to work again with the GFA but the next two and a half years, I have a contract with Dortmund and I have to respect that."

The Black Stars began the tournament with a 3-2 loss to Portugal but came back to beat South Korea 3-2 before bowing out of the competition after a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay on Friday, December 2, 2022.