1 hour ago

The Mayor of El Khroub, Constantine Mehdi Amine Daas has visited the Black Galaxies at the Golden Tulip hotel in Alexandria.

The Black Galaxies have been in Constantine since January 14 where they played the Group C matches against Madagascar and Sudan.

The Black Galaxies lost the opening game 2-1 to Madagascar but rallied back to beat Sudan 3-1 in the second game.

Madagascar and Ghana qualified from Group C and will face Mozambique and Niger respectively in the quarterfinals.

The Mayor of El Khroub congratulated the Black Galaxies on the team’s success qualification to the next stage of the competition and urged the team to progress further in the competition.

“Ghana is considered as the Brazilians of Africa so I am hopeful that you can progress further in the competition” he said.

Black Galaxies Management Committee Chairman Dr. Toni Aubyyn thanked the Mayor for his visit and expressed gratitude for the warm reception the team received in El Khroub and in Constantine.

Players and officials were presented with various souvenirs as parting gifts ahead of their trip to Oran for the quarterfinals.

Ghana will play Niger in the quarterfinals on Saturday, January 28 at 8:00pm( 7:00pm GMT).