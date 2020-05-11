1 hour ago

The one-week celebration of the death of famous Kumawood actor Benard Nyarko turned extremely emotional after Nana Ama McBrown and some industry players storm the funeral to solidarise with the family.

Following the passing of Bishop Nyarko at the Ridge Hospital on May 2, 2020, the family scheduled a one-week observance in line with Akan customs.

The one-week observance was held simultaneously in Accra and Kumasi with many Kumawood stars in attendance.

McBrown led a group including Christiana Awuni to go and commiserate with the bereaved family. One notable thing that happened when McBrown and her group arrived was when he had to talk to Bishop Nyarko's mother, Auntie Ceci.

Appearing before the bereaved mother, McBrown knelt down before the woman as they talked.

