59 minutes ago

The witness statement and a video on how Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson a.k.a. Bulldog, allegedly threatened President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was Wednesday adopted as the evidence-in-chief of Nana Ama Agyemang Mcbrown, a hostess of United Showbiz programme, aired on Accra based, United Television (UTV) on Saturdays.

The video, was tendered in by the prosecution through the United Showbiz hostess when she mounted the witness box to testify against Bulldog.

Mcbrown, was cross-examined by counsel for Bulldog, Mr Jerry Avenorgbo after the video in which the infraction of law occurred had been played in open court.

Charges

Hanson, an Artiste Manager, is facing the court for allegedly saying on the United Showbiz programme that “President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not finish his four year term if he failed to pay customers of an alleged ponze scheme by Menzgold.”

He has denied the charge of Offensive conduct to breach of the peace.”

The Court, presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah, admitted Hanson to his former bail of GH¢70,000.

Meanwhile the accused has been served with disclosures and all the documents the prosecution intends to rely on.

This was after a case management conference had been conducted with accused and the prosecution, agreeing on timelines on which the case would be conducted.

Facts

The facts as presented by prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Apiosornu, were that the complainants in the case are citizens and regular viewers of UTV programme dubbed “United Showbiz,” hosted by Nana Ama Agyemang Mcbrown, which is live every Saturday between the hours of 9pm and midnight.

The prosecution said on January 9, this year, the programme was aired on UTV as usual and the accused was one of the panelists who appeared on the show.

Chief Inspector Apiorsornu said during the programme, the issue of Menzgold was raised and Hanson quickly responded that “The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will not finish his four year tenure if he failed to pay Menzgold customers.”

The Prosecution said on January 11, this year, the Police intercepted the said video recording on the face book page of UTV, which attracted many comments from viewers who watched and heard the accused making those “unguided” comments.

The prosecution said on January 12, this year, Hanson was handed over to the Police by the National Intelligence Bureau for investigations.

He said in the course of the investigations, the Police requested for the original video recording from UTV and it was played to the accused and he admitted having made those comments.

The Prosecution said the original video, which was in Twi and English language was forwarded to the Ghana Institute of Languages for transcription and same was transcribed into English language.

Source: graphic.com.gh