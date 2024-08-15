1 hour ago

Dr. Daniel McKorley, Executive Chairman of McDan Group of Companies, has expressed strong concerns that match-fixing played a role in Great Olympics' relegation from the Ghana Premier League last season.

Great Olympics finished just one point shy of safety, ending the season with 44 points, while Hearts of Oak, Legon Cities, and Heart of Lions all secured 45 points.

Heart of Lions’ controversial stoppage-time penalty against Berekum Chelsea and Hearts of Oak's dramatic 3-2 victory over Bechem United were pivotal in determining which teams stayed up.

McDan, a sponsor of Great Olympics last season, criticized the impact of match-fixing and betting on the league. “The match-fixing is too much.

They are destroying our football with betting,” McDan stated. He further lamented, “When a ball is shot, the goalkeeper goes one way and the ball goes the other way.

Football is beautiful, don’t destroy it for us. It is because of the match-fixing our players can’t play at the highest level. It is because of the match-fixing that Great Olympics were relegated.”

McDan's comments underscore the ongoing concerns about integrity in Ghanaian football, reflecting broader issues that affect the sport’s credibility and development.