1 hour ago

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ayawaso West, Hon. Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah has charged persons with disabilities (PWDs) in her municipal assembly to live exemplary lives to others.

She said this when she presented cash and items worth about Ghc45,000 to 26 persons living with disabilities (PWDs) on behalf of her Assembly; thus, the donations were part of the Assembly’s fund for PWDs.

The beneficiaries included two people who received sewing machines and cash to go into sewing apprenticeship in the municipal assembly.

As part of the donations, Hon. Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah again presented an industrial sewing machine, knitting machine and cash to another beneficiary whose shop was burnt to restart his business.

With another person with a disability, the MCE gave him an industrial sewing machine and cash to expand his business after his business has seen improvement in the municipal assembly.

Some others got drilling and plumbing tools, whilst others received deep freezers and cash to either personally goes into “pure” water and soft drinks business or for their parents to do the business on their behalves.

Two other beneficiaries also go wheelchairs donated to them courtesy the Akwaaba Nippon Foundation.

The MCE, however, expressed her happiness about what the assembly has done and advised the beneficiaries to put the donations to good use to benefit them and their families as a whole.

Hon. Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah, therefore, called on corporate and civil society groups to give persons living with disabilities the employment opportunities since most are very talented and intelligent.