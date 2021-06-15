1 hour ago

The Managing Director for Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Francis Boateng, and his Deputy, Ato Morrison, have been relieved from their positions, Energy News Africa has reported.

Sources said the MD and his deputy received letters on Friday, asking them to vacate their offices.

Mr Francis Boateng was the General Manager for Commercial Operations at the Ghana National Gas Company before he was appointed Managing Director of TOR.

He replaced Kweku Asante Berko, who resigned over allegations of his involvement in a bribery scandal by the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.A.

Francis Boateng was the third person to manage TOR during the four years’ term of the first administration of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to sources, the Energy Ministry has been tasked to constitute an interim management committee to oversee to the operations of the refinery until a substantive Managing Director is appointed.

Energynewsafrica.com’s sources indicate that Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, will be at TOR this morning to inaugurate the Interim Management Committee.

It would be recalled that there had been agitations by a section of the workers calling for the dismissal of the MD and his deputy for poorly managing the refinery.

The 45,000 bpd capacity refinery, built during the regime of Ghana’s first President, the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has been struggling due to mismanagement by successive governments.

Source: Energynewsafrica.com