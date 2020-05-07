41 minutes ago

Medeama SC goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi has refused to rule out return to former club Asante Kotoko in the future after leaving the club seasons ago.

Antwi left Asante Kotoko in 2017 after falling down the perking the order following an injury-plagued career as a Reds shot-stopper.

The 25-year-old was asked by a Kotoko fan whether he will rejoin the club and reacting to the question, Ofori Antwi said “Anytin can happen in life”

Antwi worked with Coach Maxwell Konadu at the Black Stars ‘B’ during the 2019 WAFU Cup staged in Senegal.

The U-20 World Cup medalist has establish3d himself as the first choice goalkeeper at Medeama SC since his arrival.

He has kept the post in 13 of 15 matches played by the ‘Yellow and Mauve’ team in the suspended 2019/2020 Ghana premier league and have conceded eight goals with five clean sheets.

He has a running contract which keeps him with at Medeama until summer 2022.