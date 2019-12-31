1 hour ago

Five vehicles were totally burnt on Sunday in a fire outbreak at a mechanic shop at Osu, Accra.

The fire also destroyed the shop and ravaged about six rooms in an adjoining house near the old American Embassy at Osu.

The vehicles were two Land Cruiser V8s, a Nissan Navara, a Honda Civic and a Toyota Pick-Up. There were no casualties.

Residents and eyewitnesses said the fire started at about 12pm at a small portion of the shop. They claimed to have placed a call to the Ghana National Service while they tried to put out the fire. It soon grew stronger and quickly spread to other parts of the shop.

An eye witness, Nii said while they struggled to fight the fire, it took the Fire Service about an hour after the call to arrive, by which time the damage had already occurred. “Their early intervention could’ve saved the situation”, he said.

When Graphic Online got to the scene at about 2:30pm, the fire had been put out except for some embers at some parts of the shop.

The GNFS could not pinpoint what exactly caused the fire but said they were going to investigate the incident.