Medeama SC have reportedly parted ways with head coach and his assistant Yaw Preko and Yaw Acheampong respectively.

The duo took charge of the club in February after the unceremonious departure of coach Samuel Boadu with their contract till the end of the season.

According to terms of the deal it was subject to renewal at the end of the season but due to their poor showing they have been shown the exit.

They presided over a dismal season for the mauve and yellows as they struggled in the Ghana Premier League before managing to finish 5th as they missed out on top four which was the minimum for the club.

The last straw that broke the camel's back is the 3-0 defeat handed Medeama on Sunday in the MTN FA Cup semi final clash against Hearts of Oak.

Management and President of the club had wanted to get one over their former employee Samuel Boadu but were left with eggs on their faces after a heavy smashing.

In the middle of the second round supporters of the club charged on the two coaches to leave the club after a string of poor results but management stepped in and prevented it.