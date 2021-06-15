49 minutes ago

Medeama SC have filed an appeal against the Ghana Football Association's Player Status Committee's decision ordering their former coach Samuel Boadu to pay them a compensation of GHC30,000.

The disgruntled club on Tuesday filed their appeal process in order to beat the stipulated deadline for lodging appeal cases.

Medeama are of the view that the Player Status Committee failed to apply the law to the later and only treated their former employee with a kid's glove despite establishing in its ruling that he terminated his contract unilaterally without just cause.

The mauve and yellows argue that the committee's decision did not follow precedents and cases of this nature ruled in the past.

Medeama is of the view that the Player Status Committee did a miscarriage of justice after averring that "all relevant and applicable conditions captured in clause 7 of the contract shall apply."

The club is therefore praying the Appeals Committee to set aside the decision by the Player Status Committee which they deem as lenient and selective.

The Hearts coach was on Monday slapped with a judgement debt of GHC30,000 to be paid to his former employers Medeama SC.

This follows the coach's unilateral termination of his contract mid way through the season.

The Player Status Committee found the Hearts coach guilty for breaching his contract without due course.

Medeama were seeking substantial damages to the tune of GHC320,000 for their former employee's unilateral termination of his contract including compensation for causing them stress among others.

The player Status Committee refused Medeama SC's their residual status claim and awarded them what in their eyes will be peanuts.

The former Asokwa Deportivo coach sent shockwaves through the footballing world when he decided to resign from the Tarkwa based club without any issues with the club.

Barely seven days after his resignation he took over the vacant Hearts of Oak coaching job.

He spent three years at Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC before quitting his role as head coach to takeover Hearts of Oak prior to the commencement of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season second round in February where he has transformed them into Premier League toppers.