Medeama pulled the chest nut out of the blazing to beat Karela United 2-1 to advance to the MTN FA Cup Round of 16 in an extraordinary scenes in Aiyinase.

Prince Opoku Agyemang opened the scoring in the first half, capitalizing on a defensive howler to give the visitors the lead.

Ebenezer Ackahbi increased the tally with a superb finish before Diawisie Taylor pulled one back for the visitors.

The mauve and yellows who are two time champions of the FA Cups have now booked their place in the round of 16.