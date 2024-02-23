2 hours ago

In a pivotal clash at the Babas Yara Stadium, Medeama encountered a setback in their bid to advance in the CAF Champions League, narrowly falling to the formidable Al Ahly.

The Ghanaian champions, fresh off a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Young Africans of Tanzania, entered the match determined to bounce back against the renowned Al Ahly side.

Showing early promise, the Yellow and Mauves launched into the game with vigor, creating numerous scoring opportunities in the opening half.

Despite their dominance, Medeama struggled to convert their chances, and the first period concluded with the scoreboard remaining untouched.

The momentum shifted in the second half when Hussein El Shahat seized on a brilliant attacking move, clinically slotting the ball home after a precise assist from Anthony Modeste.

Seeking to overturn the deficit, Medeama's coach made strategic substitutions, introducing players like Diawisie Taylor and Fordjour Azaria.

However, despite their best efforts, Al Ahly held firm, preserving their lead and ultimately securing a crucial victory.

With this outcome, Medeama's progression in the tournament now hinges on the result of the match between Young Africans and CR Belouizdad.

Should the game end in a draw, Medeama's hopes of advancement remain alive, contingent upon securing a victory in their final group fixture against CR Belouizdad.

As they navigate the challenges of the CAF Champions League group stage, Medeama faces a daunting path forward.