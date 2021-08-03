16 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC have brutally axed their number one goalkeeper Frank Boagteng after an error strewn season for the mauve and yellows.

After barely ten months with the club, the 27 year old shot stopper has been shown the exit by the club after a below par performance.

Boateng had been inconsistent for the Tarkwa based club but what broke the camel's back is that blooper in the MTN FA Cup semifinal clash against Accra Hearts of Oak.

The goalkeeper came out of his area to deal with a long pass from Frederick Ansah Botchway but succeeded in only kicking the air as Hearts scored their second goal.

Medeama have announced that they have parted ways with the goalkeeper after showing him the exit.

He joined the Tarkwa based side after leaving AshantiGold as a free agent at the start of the 2020/2021 season.

Boateng made 18 appearances for Medeama SC in the just ended Ghana Premier League season, conceding 15 goals.

He has in the played for Techiman City Football Club before joining Ashantigold in 2017.