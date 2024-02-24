1 hour ago

Augustine Evans Adotey, the head coach of Medeama SC, has expressed his disappointment following their defeat to Al Ahly last Friday, despite acknowledging his team's commendable performance.

Playing on their home turf, the Mauves and Yellows were eager to secure a crucial victory to bolster their chances of qualification. However, they suffered a painful 0-1 loss to the seasoned champions of the competition.

Despite starting the game strongly and dominating proceedings, especially in the first half, the Ghanaian champions failed to convert their numerous chances into goals.

Their fortunes took a turn for the worse when Husein El Shahat found the back of the net in the 50th minute, handing the Red Devils a vital three points.

In a post-match interview, Coach Adotey explained their game plan and admitted that they lost their shape at certain points, which contributed to the defeat.

"We are disappointed with the results. The plan was to win this game but several factors affected us. We started very well and dominated the game. We didn't do badly, we still have one game. Mathematically we are still in the competition. Let's see what happens tomorrow," he lamented.

"My boys did well. I don’t think the technical changes affected the performance," he added.

"Our approach was to play compact both in attack and defense, and it shows in the first half. Our philosophy is to keep the ball and dominate possession. We chose to play direct but at a point it stopped working so we had to change."

Medeama SC currently sits with four points after five matches and will face CR Belouizdad in their final group game, where they will aim to secure a positive result to keep their qualification hopes alive.