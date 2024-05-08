25 minutes ago

Medeama coach Nebojsa Kapor exudes confidence in his team's ability to defend their Ghana Premier League (GPL) title this season, despite their current position on the league table.

With 43 points from 29 matches, Medeama sits fifth on the GPL standings, trailing league leaders Samartex by nine points with five games remaining in the campaign.

Their recent victory over Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium has bolstered their position in the league, with Mamudu Kamaradin's late goal securing a crucial away win.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Kapor emphasized their belief in clinching the league title, while also maintaining focus on upcoming fixtures.

"We believed we could win the match and we won. We have a bright future. We believe we can win the title but also, we are concentrating on our next game against Real Tamale United at home. We have enough time to prepare for this game," stated Kapor.

Medeama is set to host Real Tamale United at the Akoon Community Park in their next Premier League fixture, with Kapor expressing readiness for the upcoming challenge.

Despite a slow start to the campaign, potentially influenced by their participation in the CAF Champions League, the Tarkwa-based side has displayed resilience and determination, positioning themselves as strong contenders for the GPL title.

With their recent form and renewed focus, Medeama remains optimistic about their chances of retaining the league crown and continuing their dominance in Ghanaian football.