Medeama coach has questioned his side side’s favourite tag and warned his side will have to be at its very best to overcome Hearts of Oak in a top liner of the Ghana Premier League match day-2.

The Mauve and Yellows takes on the Ghanaian giants at the Akoon Community park on Sunday January 5.

It’s the first home match for the Tarkwa-based side and first on the adopted venue.

Medeama started the 2019/20 campaign on a blistering note after beating Ebusua Dwarfs 3-1 in Cape Coast while Hearts lost 3-1 at home to Berekum Chelsea last week.

Despite the contrasting opening weekend results, Boadu is expecting a tough test against Odoom’s men.

“We are playing against one of the finest teams in Ghana and Africa and will ridiculous to underrate them. They have some fantastic players and will be extra motivated against us,” Boadu told Medeamasc.com

“They played well against Berekum Chelsea. Forget the scoreline because that’s how football is.Sometimes you are just unlucky, and I think they were last week.

“We don’t have lesser respect simply because they lost 1-0 at home. No, it’s the other way round. We have to be very careful when they visit.

“They are a good football team and clearly the favourites for this game.

“Everybody will be ready. Hearts will be 100 per cent ready and we have to be to battle it out.

The gaffer has been trimming the rough edges of his team ahead of the crunch tie at home to the Phobians.

Team spirit is shaping up nicely as the Mauve and Yellows gets ready to battle it out against the Accra giants.