Head coach of Medeama SC, Yaw Preko has blamed his side's 2-0 defeat against Accra Hearts of Oak on poor luck.

He says that his team played very well and they were just unfortunate not to have won the game on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

An obviously frustrated Yaw Preko counted several golden chances his side missed that they should have converted.

Hearts of Oak laid down a marker on Sunday with an emphatic win against Medeama SC to cement their lead at the summit of the Ghana Premier League table with an impressive win over Medeama SC on Sunday.

It was a tricky tie for the host and there was a lot of tension surrounding the match as it was the first time Hearts coach Samuel Boadu was playing against his former side Medeama since leaving them mid season under controversial circumstances for Hearts.

Speaking to the media after the Game, Yaw Preko feels his side were just unlucky with the results.

“It was an unlucky game for us. You saw the game. We played really well but unfortunately we just couldn’t take our chances. The head from Abass [Mohammed] which was stopped by the goalkeeper and all that. I can say we were unlucky,” he said in the post match interview.