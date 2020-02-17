1 hour ago

Medeama SC have taken the unusual decision to shower plaudits on match officials especially center referee Eric Owusu Prempeh in their 2-1 home loss against Elmina Sharks at their home grounds.

The impressive Medeama were given the shocks of their lives when Elmina Sharks secured a 2-1 victory at the Akoon Park, a ground were big sides like Kotoko and Hearts have all tasted defeats on their visit.

Most often than not home teams normally blame their defeats on poor refereeing decisions but this time round it was the opposite as the home team admitted their performance was below par and it was the best refereeing they have witnessed in spite of the defeat.

The tweet by the club was not a sacarstic comment but a candid one that showed how brilliant the match official was on the day.

“We would like to commend the fantastic performance of referee Eric Owusu Prempeh in our 2-1 defeat at home to Elmina Sharks. He’s the best we’ve seen so far in Tarkwa and elsewhere. Brilliant and top performer. Kudos to him and his assistants.” The club tweeted.

?s=20