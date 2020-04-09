1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of Medeama SC has debunked reports that his side have finalized the signing of former Kotoko talisman Songne Yacouba.

Reports have been rife that the out of contract striker has joined the mauves and yellows but the club CEO has watered down those reports although he claims talks are still ongoing with the Burkinabe.

Yacouba remains a free agent after Asante Kotoko failed to agree a contract extension with the forward before his contract expired last month.

Since then, the Burkinabe has been the subject of intense speculation having been linked to teams locally and outside the country.

"I’ve seen such stories, I’ve not seen the player ever since we played against them in the league" he told OTEC FM.

“I’ve seen the stories but we have not signed him(Yacouba), although talks are ongoing. Its not just Medeama, other clubs are also talking to him”, he concluded.