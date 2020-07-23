2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC have rubbished reports that they are in talks with Accra Hearts of Oak over the possible transfer of midfield gem Justice Blay.

The enterprising midfielder just returned to the club from a successful loan spell from fierce rivals Asante Kotoko.

Media reports have been rife on Thursday that Hearts of Oak have opened talks with the Tarkwa based club about their player.

The Tarkwa based sided have denied any such reports that Hearts have approached them for their player.

"We have been asked this question a number of times and I can confirm there has been no approach from Hearts," Medeama's spokesperson Patrick Akoto confirmed.

"Hearts is a professional club and know what to do if they are interested.

"Any approach would need to be done by the rules. But as we speak there is absolutely nothing like that from Hearts of Oak."

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are keen to re-sign the central midfielder on a permanent basis after the players loan spell where he played 12 matches scoring twice.