4 hours ago

In Tarkwa - Vincent Atingah scored two spot kicks as Medeama SC recorded their first home win in well over three months at Akoon Park.

Vincent Atingah netted the opener inside 19 minutes after dominant display from the visitors. The former Hearts of Oak man again converted from the spot after a foul on Theophilus Anobah to complete the scoring.

King Faisal rallied to a 2-0 win against Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara sports stadium Kumasi.

Joseph Gordon and Godfred Asiamah scored in the second half to hand King Faisal all the points. Gordon blasted home a pass from Adom Antwi in the 79th minute before Godfred Asiamah finished off an absolutely magnificent solo run from the centre circle to slot home.

In Sameraboi - Dreams FC put in a gallant display to draw 0-0 with Samartex 1996.

In other results: Berekum Chelsea dropped points at home as they were held 0-0 by Bibiani Gold Stars at the Golden City.

In Sogakope, Legon Cities came from behind to draw 1-1 with Karela United FC at the WAFA Park. Abdul Rahman scored in the 73rd minute to cancel Emmanuel Owusu Boakye’s opening goal in the 36rd minute.

Meanwhile Tamale City beat Accra Great Olympics 2-1 to record only their second win of the season at the Aliu Mahama stadium. After a barren first half Raphael Essien broke the deadlock in 51st minute for the host. But Gideon Offei Ofori netted to pull parity for Great Olympics in the 62nd minute.

Sampson Eduku then scored the match winner from close range in the 71st minute to condemn Great Olympics to their fourth defeat of the season.