Medeama SC bounced back from their 4-2 loss to Accra Lions as they left it late to beat Dreams FC 3-2 at Akoon Park. The mauves and yellows were off to a bright start after Jonathan Sowah gave them a deserved lead inside 8 minutes.

Dreams FC rallied back to fetch the equalizer through Ishmael Dede in the 19th minute as they went into the break on level pegging. Jonathan Sowah again netted for Medeama SC in the 52nd minute to restore their lead.

Dreams FC created a number of chances as they pinned Medeama for the equalizer but the home side held on until Ali Huzaif found the back of the net inside 86 minutes to make it 2-2.

With few seconds to end proceedings, Abdul Fatawu broke the hearts of Dreams FC after slotting home the winner in injury time to send the stadium into a frenzy as Medeama SC cruised to a 3-2 win.

Finally, FC Samartex 1996 recorded a 2-0 win against Nsoatreman United at Nana Nsenkyire Park. Kwasi Fosu scored right after kick off to set the stage for Evans Osei Wusu’s second goal in the 59th minute. FC Samartex are now 8th in the table with 39 points while Nsoatreman FC drops to 15th with 34 points.