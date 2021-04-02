1 hour ago

Medeama coach Yaw Preko has named his side to take on Great Olympics on the return of the Ghana Premier League with three debutantes included.

The gaffer has named defenders Vincent Atinga and Zana Oumar Coulibaly as well as winger Zakaria Mumuni.

Only three points separate the two teams with Great Olympics sitting on second on the table with 30 points while Medeama sits 5th with 27 points from 17 games.

The most notable alteration sees Vincent Atinga come in for Baba Musah Abdulai while Alhassan Rashid has also been left out of the 20-man squad.

There are no places for midfielder Benjamin Arthur as well as defender Samuel Appiah for the first time this season.

Eric Ofori Antwi (GK), Frank Boateng (GK), Zana Oumar Coulibaly, Yaro Ibrahim, Bright Enchil, Vincent Atinga, Daniel Egyin, Ali Ouattara, Justice Blay, Rashid Nortey, Kwasi Donsu, Richard Boadu, Joseph Tetteh-Zutah, Eric Kwakwa, Zakaria Mumuni, Isaac Agyenim Boateng, Ebenezer Ackahbi, Abass Mohammed, Amed Toure, Prince Opoku Agyemang.