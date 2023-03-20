8 minutes ago

Medeama SC scored in either half to beat Accra Great Olympics 2-0 at Akoon Park. Joshua Agyemang netted first on the stroke of half time before Jonathan Sowah added the second goal inside 66 minutes.

New boys Nsoatreman FC smashed Accra Lions 3-0 at Nana Konamansah Park. Kwame Nana first hit the back of the 31st minute - his third straight home goal for Nsoatreman in the ongoing season. Mark Agyekum added to the tally to make it 2-0 in an eventful first half before Ushau Abu put the icing on the cake with a 56th minute strike.

Meanwhile Berekum Chelsea fought for a point against Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale.