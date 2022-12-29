1 hour ago

Head coach of Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC, David Duncan has departed the club barely four months after he was appointed.

He oversaw a mixed bag of results leaving the club 13th on the league log after nine matches in the Ghana Premier League.

"Medeama Sporting Club and Head Coach David Duncan today parted company on mutual ground." the club announced on its official website.

"On behalf of everyone at Medeama SC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to David Duncan for his efforts during his time with the club and wish him well in his future endeavour." the club added

Duncan joined the Mauve and Yellow in September 2022, signing a one-year contract.

However, circumstances mean both parties have reached an agreement to go separate ways after four months.

The experienced gaffer supervised five Ghana Premier League matches during his tenure.

David Duncan had been without a club since departing his role as Assistant Black Stars coach to C.K Akonnor in 2021.

The veteran gaffer has coached both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, Ashgold, Hasaacas, Great Olympics and South African side Free State Stars.