22 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC has parted ways with forward Jacob Asiedu-Apau after a disappointing spell at the club.

He joined the club from demoted Ashantigold SC last season on a free transfer but failed to break into the Medeama first team despite signing a two-year contract.

FULL CLUB STATEMENT BELOW:

Medeama and Jacob Asiedu-Apau have parted ways by mutual agreement.

The club would like to thank Jacob for his immense contribution across two spells in Tarkwa.

The forward re-joined on a free transfer, signing a two-year contract after leaving AshantiGold at the end of last season.

We wish him well in his future endeavour.