1 hour ago

Medeama SC defeated struggling Legon Cities in their Ghana Premier League clash at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa on Wednesday afternoon.

Legon Cities have been abysmal for much of the season despite several purchases with Maxwell Konadu at the helm.

It was a game the home side dominated and maybe on another day should have scored more than just the goal they scored as Legon Cities also had some half chances.

Medeama have been on a very good run since assistant coach Rabi Ali was made the head coach as there has been a dramatic turn around of form.

Joseph Tetteh Zutah scored the only goal at the Akoon Park to power Medeama SC to a 1-0 win against Legon Cities. The Medeama SC captain slotted home a nicely worked team play in the 23rd play to give the Mauves and yellows their second successive win following a 1-0 win over Real Tamale United on at the Aliu Mahama stadium on Sunday.