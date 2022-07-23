1 hour ago

The technical handlers of Medeama Sporting Club, headed by Coach Umar Abdul Rabi have called on all players to return to Tarkwa latest by Saturday, July 23, to start preparation for the GHALCA Top 6 competition which starts next month and the 2022/23 GPL season which is slated to kick off in September.

Medeama players went on break after the just ended Ghana Premier League season, which they finished 2nd and are by default partakers of the Ghana League Clubs Association pre-season competition scheduled to take place between August 14 and 31 this year.

The players are by notice requested to come along with their Ghana Card which is a requirement for their registration into next season’s GPL.

Coach Umar Rabi would have to make a case in the GHALCA Top 6 showdown to signal the intent of the Tarkwa side to go for the ultimate GPL title.

Credit:Medeamasc.org