3 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has cleared Medeama President Moses Armah of any wrongdoing following charges brought against him earlier this month.

Armah had been charged with breaching Section 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations following allegations of unlawful entry into the dressing room of Match Officials during Medeama's 2-0 victory over Hearts of Oak in a league encounter.

Hearts of Oak assistant coach Abdul Bashiru had claimed that the behavior of the match officials, particularly the center referee, changed significantly after Armah's halftime visit.

Armah was given a few days to respond to the charge, and following a thorough investigation, he has been cleared of any misconduct.

The news comes as a relief for Medeama and their president as they prepare to face Asante Kotoko on Saturday in Tarkwa.

With the cloud of suspicion lifted, Armah can now focus on leading the club without distraction as they continue their campaign in the Ghana Premier League.