Ghana Premier League side Medeama have cut short the loan spell of their striker Prince Opoku Agyemang at South African side Cape Town City FC.

The striker left Ghana in October 2020 on an initial one year loan deal just before the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season started.

However Medeama who have sorely missed a striker in the Ghana Premier League this season have exercised an their option to cut short the loan deal four months into the deal.

It still remains a mystery why the mauves and yellows have decided to cut short the player's deal as he was doing relatively well in the Rainbow nation with a goal and an assist in seven games.

Before leaving for South Africa, he was Medeama's top marksman in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

He is expected to forma lethal partnership with former Kotoko poacher Ahmed Simba Toure who has joined Medeama when the transfer window opens next month.