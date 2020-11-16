1 hour ago

Medeama have reported the conduct of assistant referee Emmanuel Dolagbanu to the Ghana Football Association after denying the side a perfect goal in our 1-1 stalemate against Great Olympics.

Officials of the Mauve and Yellow are unhappy after the assistant referee denied the side a perfect goal scored by Isaac Agyenim Boateng.

The club has sent a petition to the Ghana FA, requesting further investigation into the incident and demanding for the necessary sanctions.

“The assistant referee 1 denied our club a perfect goal scored between the 7-8 minute during our match at the Akoon Park,” part of a letter sent to the Ghana FA on Monday read.

“We believe the action was premeditated and calculated to frustrate our efforts.

“While we understand that match officials are susceptible to errors, we believe the decision to disallow that goal was deliberate – aimed at denying us a genuine win.

“His performance generally was super poor – not befitting of a Premier League standard.

“We respectfully ask your good office to investigate and apply the necessary sanctions.”

The two-time FA Cup holders will travel to Dawu to battle Dreams FC in our next match this weekend.