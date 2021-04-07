1 hour ago

Medeama SC have dragged their former coach Samuel Boadu and his assistant Hamza Obeng before the player and coaches status committee of the Ghana Football Association(GFA).

This follows the unilateral decision by the pair to rip apart their contracts with the mauve and yellows at differing times.

The club is seeking General damages from the pair for the way and manner they treated the club as their actions have been deemed capricious and ill informed at the time.

Coach Samuel Boadu sent shockwaves through the spine of the footballing world when he resigned from his role as the coach of Medeama SC on 25th February, 2021.

Seven days after leaving his role unilaterally as Medeama SC coach, the former Asokwa Deportivo gaffer signed for Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak.

His former assistant coach at Medeama, Hamza Obeng followed a similar route by his former head coach as he resigned unceremoniously on 16th March 2021, but eight days later was appointed assistant coach to his former boss Boadu.

Coach Samuel Boadu joined Medeama SC in 2018 from lower tier side Asokwa Deportivo before his assistant Hamza Obeng joined him a year later.

The club and their former employees are set for a fierce legal battle and at the player and coaches status committee.