In Tarkwa- Medeama SC recovered from their heavy defeat to Dreams FC on Sunday to record a 2-0 win against Nsoatreman FC at Akoon Park.

Captain Kwasi Donsu and new recruit Jonathan Sowah scored in either half of the game to give the Tarkwa lads a comfortable win. The win has moved them to the 7th spot in the League standings with 17 points.

Legon Cities failed to make their home advantage count as they were held 0-0 by Dreams FC at the Accra Sports stadium.

Berekum Chelsea scored a last gasp goal to snatch a 1-0 win over Karela United. Forward Mezack Afriyie scored the winner in the fourth minute of added time – his 7th of the season to give the ‘Bibires’ all the points at the Golden City Park in Berekum.

FC Samartex 1996 dug deep to beat Bechem United FC 1-0 to record their first win in four League matches. Seidu Abubakar scored the only goal of the match in the 83rd minute at the Nsenkyire Park.