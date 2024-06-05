3 hours ago

Medeama SC is thrilled to announce an upcoming tour to Toronto, scheduled for October 2nd to October 9th, 2024.

This venture, organised in partnership with Global Sports Experiences and the International Development Academy (IDA), promises to be an unforgettable experience for the players, coaches, and officials of Medeama SC.

The tour, themed "Connecting Dreams Globally: Your Journey, Our Expertise," aims to foster growth and provide exposure opportunities for Medeama SC.

During the visit, the team will engage in competitive matches against various Toronto-based academy and club teams, offering a unique platform for talent development and international collaboration.

Off the field, the Medeama SC delegation will explore the rich cultural landscape and attractions of Toronto.

Highlights of the tour will include visits to iconic landmarks such as the CN Tower and the serene Toronto Islands, allowing the team to experience the essence of 'The Six' beyond soccer.

In addition to playing matches, the tour will also feature attendance at a Canadian Premier League or MLS game.

This opportunity to witness professional soccer in North America will provide the Medeama SC team with insights and inspiration from top-tier soccer environments.

Medeama SC, the defending champions of the Ghana Premier League, recently faced a setback in their title defense, losing to Heart of Lions and ceding the championship to FC Samartex. Despite this, the club has shown resilience and determination.

Their participation in the CAF Champions League has further enriched their experience, which they hope to build upon during the Toronto tour and in the upcoming season.

This tour represents a significant step in Medeama SC’s journey of growth and development.

By engaging with international teams and experiencing diverse soccer cultures, the club aims to return stronger and more competitive, ready to challenge for titles and make their mark on both the domestic and continental stages.