10 minutes ago

In a remarkable feat, Medeama SC has emerged as the champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, securing their first-ever Premier League title.

The Tarkwa-based outfit ended the campaign with an impressive total of 60 points.

The final day of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season saw simultaneous fixtures taking place, with Medeama SC securing a crucial victory over Tamale City at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

The match proved to be decisive, as Medeama SC claimed a 3-0 win to clinch the championship.

The Yellow and Mauves dominated the game, with Joshua Agyemang scoring a first-half goal, followed by two second-half goals from Jonathan Sowah.

This triumphant performance ensured Medeama SC's well-deserved triumph in this season's Ghana Premier League.

On the other hand, Tamale City faced a disappointing outcome, as their 3-0 defeat at the Akoon Park confirmed their relegation from the Ghanaian top-flight league after just one season.

The Cityzens finished in 16th position with 42 points at the end of match-week 34.

Medeama SC's journey to the title was marked by an impressive campaign in the Ghana Premier League.

They secured 18 wins, along with six draws and ten defeats, showcasing their consistency and determination throughout the season.

This historic triumph for Medeama SC holds significance beyond their achievement.

The win breaks a long-standing drought for the western region, as the last time a club from the area claimed the league title was in 1977 when Sekondi Hasaacas emerged as champions. Since then, the region has faced challenges in producing a title-winning team.

Sekondi Eleven Wise was the first club from the region to lift a trophy in 1960, with Sekondi Hasaacas securing the last title for the area in 1977.

Regrettably, both Sekondi-based clubs currently find themselves competing in the third-tier league of Ghana Football after suffering relegation in recent years.

Medeama SC's triumph not only brings glory to their club but also represents a significant milestone for the western region of Ghana football.

It serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for other clubs in the area to strive for success and reclaim their position among the top contenders in Ghanaian football.