Medeama SC have lodged an appeal with the Ghana Football Association's Disciplinary Committee about a ruling that awarded all three point in their match day 12 encounter to Accra Great Olympics at the Akoon Park.

The club announced via their official twitter handle that they had successfully lodged an appeal with the GFA.

"We successfully filed an appeal on Tuesday against @GhanaLeague decision to dock us points over claims of fielding an unqualified player against Great Olympics. We urge our fans to remain calm as we continue the legal battle."

In the said match, Medeama won the game by a lone goal scored by striker Prince Opoku Agyemang but the Accra based side lodged a protest.

According to Great Olympics, the mauves and yellows fielded an unqualified player in the person of striker Nana Kofi Babil.

The GFA's Disciplinary Committee ruled in favour of Great Olympics in a decision which was swiftly rejected by the Tarkwa based side.

In a release on Monday, the club rejected outright the decision arrived at the FA legal body and threatened to head to the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS.