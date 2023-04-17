2 hours ago

Medeama SC’s Felix Kyei has beaten off competition from three other shot stoppers to emerge as Goalkeeper of the month for March.

The young shot stopper who joined Medeama SC in the 2022/23 second transfer window was nominated alongside Joseph Baah of Gold Stars, Obeng Sekyere Gregory of Berekum Chelsea and Benjamin Asiedu Kwesi of King Faisal Football club.

Kyei however scooped the award with an impressive form in the month of March as he kept 4 clean sheets in 6 matches and conceded 2 goals.

This is the first time Kyei is winning the award this season after Bawa Lord Martey of Dreams FC won for the first time in the month of September. Lawrence Ansah won the double in the month of November and January whiles Cisse Tijani of Tamale City scooped the award in the month of February.

He will receive a Goalkeeper’s glove and a customized jersey from the Retired National Goalkeepers Association of Ghana.