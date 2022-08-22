1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC has announced the signing of two young players ahead of the start of the new season.

The Tarkwa-based side has been strengthening its team with a raft of signings like any other side.

With the transfer deadline looming this night the club has announced the acquisition of two new signings as they bid to improve their fortunes coming season.

They have signed defender Clement Essien and forward Rashid Yussif for the coming season.

“We are proud to announce the signing of Left Back, Clement Essien, and Forward, Rashid Yussif, from our junior side, Rospak SC until 2025 and 2027 respectively,” a post on the Twitter page of Medeama SC has said.