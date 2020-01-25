51 minutes ago

Reports from the Akoon Park indicate that head coach of Medeama SC, Samuel Boadu was rushed to the hospital after collapsing during their game against Ashgold on Saturday.

The Mauve and Yellow were leading 1-0 before the incident occurred and they went on to win the game by the same scoreline.

According to multiple media reportage, the coach complained of slight headache while the game was ongoing and collapsed shortly after his complaint.

Meanwhile, there was no ambulance at the Tarkwa Akoon Park and the coach had to be sent to the hospital in a private car.