1 hour ago

Medeama SC shot-stopper, Eric Ofori-Antwi has revealed that he is not considering a move to any Ghana Premier League club after his stint in Tarkwa as he wants to travel to Europe to continue is football adventure.

Speaking in interview, the Black Stars B glovesman disclosed that he will not extend his contract with the Mauve and Yellow when his current deal with the club runs out.

Ofori Antwi has emerged as a transfer target for Ghanaian topflight giants Hearts of Oak and former club Asante Kotoko following his breath-taking displays for Medeama this season.

However, the 28-year old insists that he wants to seek greener pastures in Europe after almost a decade on the local scene.

“I have decided not to play for any club in Ghana again after my time with Medeama,” Ofori-Antwi told B.A TV in Sunyani.

“Time and tide wait for no man so I will try and travel outside to continue with my career. I believe I’ve made my mark in the local scene,” he added.

Although Antwi was snubbed by Chana coach C.K Akonnor in March when the latter announced his Black Stars squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan and Sao Tome, the goalkeeper remains optimistic his time will come.

“I have more time ahead of me as a professional player and God also works with time so I am certain that with my consistent performance in the local league, I would be given the chance to join the national team soon,” he said.