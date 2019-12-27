1 hour ago

Medeama Sporting Club have announced the capture of Desmond Gyabeng from lower tier side Bis Paradise Sporting Club.

Medeama announced the signing of the player with a tweet on their official handle:

Desmond Gyabeng joins us from Takoradi-based Bis Paradise Sporting Club.

Coach Samuel Boadu is steadily putting together a winsome side that can challenge the big boys for the Ghana Premier League title.

The mauves and yellows have already been bolstered by the arrivals of Kwasi Donsu and Ibrahim Yaro from USL side Colorado Switchbacks.

They have also added the likes Michael Yeboah and Prince Opoku-Agyemang to their ranks.

Medeama will open their league season against Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape Coast.

?s=20