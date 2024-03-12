4 hours ago

Ghanaian champions Medeama have inked a groundbreaking partnership agreement with the International Development Academy (IDA) aimed at providing educational and career opportunities for the club's youth players on a global scale.

The America-based organization unveiled the collaboration with the Ghanaian outfit on Monday, marking a significant milestone for both entities.

This landmark deal marks IDA's first partnership with a fully professional club, positioning Medeama as the exclusive Ghanaian partner of the academy.

The partnership is poised to offer Medeama academy players access to elite-level training and competition opportunities in Europe, as well as direct pathways into European academies and the US collegiate system.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with such an ambitious and forward-thinking club," remarked Ben Poulton, Director of Camps and Short-Term Programs at IDA.

"Ghanaian football has a rich history, and we are excited to work with Medeama to ensure the next generation of players receive further opportunities to succeed."

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Medeama president Moses Armah commented, "We are excited about the opportunity to work with IDA for the next few years.

I wish us all the best of luck and a flourishing partnership that sees our deal extended further. We are extremely grateful to IDA for this opportunity and the accomplishments it will bring."

As part of the collaboration, Medeama's academy side is set to participate in the Surf Cup International slated for Morocco this summer, presenting an invaluable opportunity for exposure and growth.

Despite their relative youth in the Ghanaian top-flight, Medeama boasts an impressive track record, clinching the FA Cup title twice and representing Ghana twice in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The club's success is underpinned by principles of cooperation, trust, humility, discipline, effort, and loyalty.

About International Development Academy (IDA):

IDA specializes in helping student-athletes navigate their educational and athletic journeys, providing unique college placement services for international student-athletes.

With a focus on elite training, competition, exposure, access, education, and support, IDA aims to foster growth, development, and success both on and off the field.