1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko may have to dig deep if they want to sign their former loan star Justice Blay from his parent club Medeama.

As the mauves and yellow have slapped a monstrous $200,000 transfer fee on the head of their midfield dynamo.

The central midfielder returned from Asante Kotoko from a loan spell which was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic with his parent club of the view that his form matches that staggering valuation.

Justice Blay performed admirably very well for Asante Kotoko in his 13 matches he played in the league and his time playing for the club in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup.

But to cough up $200,000 for a 28 year old player on the local scene will not be something Asante Kotoko will be prepared to do more so when the club's owner and life patron has admonished the new board not to sign new players for at least a year.

The player was a fan's favourite during his loan spell with Asante Kotoko and the club will try to tie him down but on a much reduced terms than the prohibitive $200,000 valuation.