28 minutes ago

Medeama SC will appear before the GFA Disciplinary Committee at its next sitting for breaching the GFA Covid-19 Matchday protocols.

In a letter sent to the club after their Week 12 game against Hearts of Oak at the Akoon park in Tarkwa, the GFA has informed Medeama SC that till the Disciplinary Committee determines their case, all home matches of the Club should be played behind closed doors.

As such only Ten (10) Management Members of Medeama SC will be allowed at the stadium and Ten (10) Management Members for Away clubs during matches at Tarkwa Akoon park.

Below are the immediate actions taken by the GFA after Medeama’s breach of the Covid 19 protocols:

1. The GFA condemns, without any reservations, the violations of the GFA Matchday Protocols – Lack of Social Distancing, Number of Spectators etc - that took place at the Akoon Park, Tarkwa.

2. That Medeama SC, the home club, is immediately referred to the Disciplinary Committee concerning the breaches of the provisions of the approved GFA Matchday Protocols. The Disciplinary Committee has been tasked to sit on this matter expeditiously.

3. That until the case is fully determined, Medeama SC shall play their Home matches behind Closed Doors at the Akoon Park, Tarkwa.

4. That in playing behind Closed Doors at the Akoon Park, Tarkwa, only Ten (10) Management Members of Medeama SC will be allowed at the stadium and Ten (10) Management Members for Away clubs. Only Ten (10) media persons shall be allowed (to be accredited by the GFA).No other person in attendance.

5. That further actions may be taken should there be any further violations of the GFA Matchday Protocols.

6. That all other clubs are to take note and comply strictly with the GFA Matchday Protocols.

The GFA wishes to sound a note of caution to all members (especially Premier League clubs, Division One League clubs, Women’s Premier League clubs, lower league clubs) and stakeholders that the Association will not hesitate to take action(s) to ensure strict adherence to the national COVID-19 Protocols as well as its approved GFA Matchday Protocols.

The GFA further assured all Ghanaians that the Association will continue to support the national fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Association has urged all clubs to continue with the education of all their supporters and the public on the COVID-19 protocols. The Association will continue its engagements with all relevant stakeholders for the safety of all. Let us all be good Ambassadors.