Medeama Sporting Club has received the judgment from the Ghana Football Association on Monday deducting our points over claims of fielding an unqualified player during match Day-12 of the Ghana Premier League match against Great Olympics on March 2, 2020 in Tarkwa.

We reject the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and will fight the matter to its logical conclusion.

We are scandalized by the decision to award boardroom points to our opponents and will not rest until the well deserved points accrued on the football pitch is restored.

The club has initiated processes to file an appeal against the bogus and ridiculous decision and will exhaust the internal legal channels.

The club will also explore other options including seeking justice at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

We stand by our argument and will take the appropriate action to ensure the final outcome is favourable for the cub.

We would like to urge our supporters to remain calm as we fight this legal battle.

The battle has just started for our local game and the club will fight this case with every resource at our disposal.